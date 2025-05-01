Fundraising campaign launched for man who is 'a beacon of light' in Leamington
On behalf of Alan Collins’ daughter Ami, Jessica Bicknell has set up a crowdfunding page on the GoFundMe website.
Donations made will help Alan, aged 60, and his family while he undergoes treatment.
Jessica said: “Today, we’re reaching out to rally behind someone who has always been there for others — Alan Collins.
"Alan is more than just a friend, neighbor, or familiar face — he’s a pillar of our community.
"Always the first to lend a hand, offer a kind word, or show up when someone’s in need, Alan has touched countless lives with his generosity, warmth, and unwavering kindness.
“He’s a beacon of light, a truly selfless soul who’s never asked for anything in return. Now, it’s our turn to give back to him.
“Whether you’ve shared a moment of laughter with him, been lifted by his words, or simply felt the comfort of his presence — you know there’s not a bad bone in Alan’s body.
"He’s always there for everyone, let’s be there for him now.
“Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.
"Let’s show Alan how deeply he’s appreciated and surround him with the love and support he’s so freely given to others.”
Alan said he was “overwhelmed” when he heard that the fundraising page had been set up.
He added: “I want to thank them.
"They’re beauts.
"I’ve got a lot of treatment to come and these donations will really help.”
To make a donation visit https://tinyurl.com/3u3d68yu