Fundraising concert for Warwickshire Search and Rescue charity

Internationally acclaimed baritone Roderick Williams OBE and renowned pianist Susie Allan are set to deliver a captivating evening of classical music in support of Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

The fundraising concert will take place at The Croft Preparatory School, in Loxley Road, Stratford-upon-Avon, on Wednesday July 2 from 7.30 PM.

Roderick and Susie Allan will give a recital of songs that outlines the story of Schubert’s evergreen song cycle Die Schöne Müllerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill).

Using a selection of Schubert’s songs as a guide (sung in English), Roderick and Susie choose some of their favourite numbers from the great flowering of English song writing in the early twentieth century, including music by Vaughan Williams, Butterworth, Ireland, Gurney and many others.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to support the charity, which is a volunteer organisation dedicated to assisting local emergency services in locating vulnerable missing people across the county.

For tickets, which cost £30, visit https://warksar.sumupstore.com/product/roderick-williams-charity-concert