Fundraising drive in memory of Dunchurch teenager who died from leukaemia approaches £100,000 mark

A fundraising drive in memory of a Dunchurch teenager who passed away from leukaemia has nearly reached the amazing £100,000 mark.

Fred Bennett was 13 years old when diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in July 2019.

He received treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital, before passing away just nine months later in May 2020, aged 14.

Fred and Louise during Fred’s treatment

After Fred died, his family set up Fred Bennett’s Don’t Look Down Fund, a Special Named Fund at Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group (CCLG), to raise funds for much-needed research into ALL.

Since September 2020, the fund has raised over £90,000 in honour of much-loved Fred, and it is expected to top the £100,000 mark this summer.

As a result, CCLG has been able to fund several new research projects that will help to broaden scientists’ knowledge and understanding of childhood leukaemias to help them find kinder, more effective treatments.

Fred’s mum, Louise, said that being able to help fund research that will make a difference to other children and their families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis in the future is a “powerful legacy” for Fred and something that is incredibly important the family.

Fred Bennett

She said: “There aren’t the words to express how much it means to us as a family to have Fred remembered in this way.

“We set up Fred’s fund because we wanted his life to make a difference and to help other children in years to come.

“It’s incredibly emotional, but we are so proud that Fred’s legacy has the potential to make that difference.

“Fred’s leukaemia was very aggressive, and we watched him endure difficult treatments that didn’t work for him.

Fred at go-karting while on treatment

“We knew what we wanted to achieve when we set up Don’t Look Down, but seeing projects that are specifically looking into something that would have helped Fred, or children like him, is very important.

“Losing a child to cancer is devastating, and if we can ensure that more children like Fred survive, it will be a very powerful legacy.”

Many of the fund’s activities have been inspired by Fred’s strength, exuberance and adventurous personality, as well as things he enjoyed and loved doing. Louise reflected on the importance of this to honouring his memory and how so many people have entered into the spirit by finding fun, thrill-seeking ways to raise money.

Louise said: “Don’t Look Down is important to us as it allows Fred to live on, both with people who knew him and those who never got the chance. We want people to know his name, and the fearless, wonderful boy he was."

Fred Bennett

She said there is lots planned for the summer and beyond, adding: “We are so close to breaking the £100,000 mark, which is very exciting. We hope to break that over the summer and are working on some new ideas for the autumn.

“Halloween means a lot to us, so watch this space.”