Fundraising event at Rugby beauty salon in memory of a special child

The team at Aphrodite Beauty & Nails in Main Street, Newbold

A fundraising event is being held at a Rugby beauty salon in memory of a special child.

Rufus Key was sadly stillborn in October 2020 and since then the charity Remember Rufus has been set up in his memory.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was very personal to Aphrodite Beauty & Nails in Main Street, Newbold as the mother is a client at the salon.

The Remembering Rufus logo

Owner Caroline Staite-Loveridge said she wants to help and give something back by holding a fundraiser on Sunday July 17.

On the day, the team will offer a range of treatments and every penny will go straight to Remember Rufus, which buys 'Cuddle Cots' for the NHS.

Rufus' family said: "Following Rufus’ birth and death, we were able to spend six days together making memories as a family thanks to the use of a Cuddle Cot.

"Although it will never be long enough, the special moments we shared help us to get through our darkest times.

"Without a Cuddle Cot, a family will typically have around 12 hours together, which is simply not enough time, especially when you add in external factors such as the high percentage of maternal medical complications that may prevent the family being together, distance for loved ones to travel and availability of appropriate hospital space.

"We want to make sure all families who find themselves in such a heartbreaking position have the time and space to say the hardest goodbye, either at home or in hospital, and so Remember Rufus was started to help us to give some comfort to families whose pain we know, and to build a legacy for Rufus.

"We have so far donated 14 Cuddle Cots to NHS trusts across England and Wales and have more units on our waiting list."

Caroline said: "Our team will be giving up their time to help raise money for this amazing charity. Every single penny we raise on the day will go towards helping these families say goodbye.

"Please donate for this amazing cause, we’d love to be able to buy a cuddle cot for a hospital."

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/aphrodite-event-for-remember-rufus

To book a treatment, call 01788 575750.