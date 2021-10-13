Fundraising event was the icing on the cake for south Warwickshire baker

A professional cake maker raised more than £400 for charity last week after hosting a coffee morning.

The owner of White Hyacinth Cake Design in Whatcote collected £439 for Macmillan when locals flocked to sample some of her professionally made treats on offer.

Debra Goodwin and her assistant Katie Steele also held a tombola, and raffle at the event, with prizes donated by local businesses including Winchcombe Farm Holidays in Upper Tysoe and Monsoon Estates Coffee in Stratford.

Left to right: Katie Steele and Debra Goodwin. Photo supplied

Debra said: “We are delighted that so many people came along to the coffee morning to support such a worthy cause and are thrilled that everyone donated so generously, helping us raise a magnificent sum.