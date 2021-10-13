Fundraising event was the icing on the cake for south Warwickshire baker

A professional cake maker raised more than £400 for charity last week after hosting a coffee morning.
The owner of White Hyacinth Cake Design in Whatcote collected £439 for Macmillan when locals flocked to sample some of her professionally made treats on offer.
Debra Goodwin and her assistant Katie Steele also held a tombola, and raffle at the event, with prizes donated by local businesses including Winchcombe Farm Holidays in Upper Tysoe and Monsoon Estates Coffee in Stratford.
Debra said: “We are delighted that so many people came along to the coffee morning to support such a worthy cause and are thrilled that everyone donated so generously, helping us raise a magnificent sum.
“Every 90 seconds someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. Macmillan is doing everything it can to provide vital emotional, financial or clinical support for people living with cancer who are going through a challenging time.”