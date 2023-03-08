Fundraising football matches are helping asylum seekers living in Kenilworth

Mark Morrey of Onside Coaching has formed the Worldwide FC team, made up of players from the 100-strong community of asylum seekers in the town, who are playing against other teams to raise funds for theKenilworthCentre’s Sports and Activities Fund appeal.

Fundraising football matches are helping to provide asylum seekers living in Kenilworth with more opportunities to play sports and exercise.

Resident Mark Morrey, of Onside Coaching, has formed the Worldwide FC team made up of players from the 100 plus-strong community of asylum seekers in the town who are, with the assistance of a group of volunteers, playing against other teams to raise money for theKenilworthCentre’s Sports and Activities Fund appeal.

And the team now has a list of fixtures to carry on the good work.

Pictured Worldwide FC and Kenilworth Together teams. Picture supplied

Mark said: “The group are great - they are really friendly and so thankful for any help they receive.

"I have learned a lot since I first met them and realised very early on how much we all had in common especially everyone's sense of humour.

" I also discovered how difficult they found aspects of life here and what they said made be both sad and ashame, with their only interaction being while waiting at a bus stop when people would shout and swear at them as they drove past.

"It was at that point that I realised that something needed to change.

"Although this group is given access to education and activities there was little opportunity for positive interactions in the wider community.

"This is when we decided to ask them if they would like to form a football team and to organise some matches against different local groups.

"We have been really pleased with the response from everyone we have played, demonstrating what a warm welcome Kenilworth can provide if we can find a common bond.”

Worldwide FC’s latest fixture was against a group of volunteers from Kenilworth Together, including Warwick District Council’s deputy leader Richard Hales.

Councillor Hales said: “This is a tremendous initiative and I was delighted to have the opportunity not only to take part, but also to get to know the team members.

"I very much hope that this momentum will continue - slowly removing barriers and helping friendships to form.”

