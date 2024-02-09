Funeral date for Rugby's much-loved pool legend who died after short illness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of devoted Rugby family man Roger Hunt will take place on March 8.

Roger, 66, passed away last month after a short battle with cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He excelled in the world of pool and was known fondly by family and friends as a ‘pool legend’.

Roger Hunt (right) with sons Eliott and Lee.

His funeral is being held at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby town centre at 1pm, followed by burial at Croop Hill, Addison Road, at 2.30pm.

Roger played for England at pool seven times and won Rugby open singles five times in a decade.

He lost his son, Lee, in a car accident last year and family said his children Abigail, Kyro, Scarlett, Penelope, Bobbi-Leigh, Billy and Ebony are trying to come to terms with losing a father and grandfather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A family member said: “One of his proudest moments was when the Kelvin Hunt Trophy was won by Lee and pool friend Luke Low in 2018. This was a tribute to his late brother who owned Hunts Bookshop which is now run by his son Christopher.”