Funeral date for Rugby's much-loved pool legend who died after short illness
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funeral of devoted Rugby family man Roger Hunt will take place on March 8.
Roger, 66, passed away last month after a short battle with cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He excelled in the world of pool and was known fondly by family and friends as a ‘pool legend’.
His funeral is being held at St Andrew’s Church in Rugby town centre at 1pm, followed by burial at Croop Hill, Addison Road, at 2.30pm.
Roger played for England at pool seven times and won Rugby open singles five times in a decade.
He lost his son, Lee, in a car accident last year and family said his children Abigail, Kyro, Scarlett, Penelope, Bobbi-Leigh, Billy and Ebony are trying to come to terms with losing a father and grandfather.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A family member said: “One of his proudest moments was when the Kelvin Hunt Trophy was won by Lee and pool friend Luke Low in 2018. This was a tribute to his late brother who owned Hunts Bookshop which is now run by his son Christopher.”
The wake takes place at Rugby Workers’ Club in Oliver Street. Roger’s other son Eliott and family welcome everyone to the funeral.