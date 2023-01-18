Alpacas Dante and Caya from the Alpaca Pals were brought along for a visit to MHA Homewood

Two furry friends have surprised residents at a Leamington care home.

Alpacas Dante and Caya from the Alpaca Pals were brought along for a visit to MHA Homewood in Woodcote Road recently.

Jackie Turner, the home’s activity co-ordinator said: “When the alpacas came into the lounge the residents lit up and it was a great moment.

“They are really good pets, they are well behaved, and the residents really enjoy their company.

“The residents were feeding them carrots and they were casually roaming around the home which was great.

“We had them visit before and have been planning to arrange another visit for a while, but due to some circumstances it wasn't possible.

“We promised the residents once it was safe to do so we would arrange the visit and since it happened that's all they have been talking about.”

