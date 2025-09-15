Futures made of virtual reality: a review of The VR Space in Leamington

The VR Space is a newly-opened family-run business in Plato Close, Tachbrook Park, Leamington which provides virtual reality experiences for small groups of up to seven people aged eight and above.

Participants are given use of DPVR E4 headsets connected to high-performance PCs to give them a 4K VR experience with a variety of games and activities offered suitable to the user’s age.

I brought along a group of six eight and nine-year-olds for my son’s Birthday party and they absolutely loved their hour-long experience.

After watching a brief safety video and being given a demonstration of how to use the headsets, the boys split into two teams to take part in an exciting pirate sea battle.

Photos of youngsters enjoying their pirate adventure game at The VR Space. Credit: Warwickshire World.

They braced the mainsail fired flintlock pistols and canons, climbed rigging, steered the ship around rocks all within the virtual world they were thrown into.

They had a short rest before defending fellow toys in a Toy Story-based adventure in the next game they played.

None of the youngsters struggled with the controls too much and all were whooping with delight throughout.

Spectators can view the action on monitors next to each participant’s station and director Manjit and her husband David are on hand to help out if there’s any issues and to make sure the experience is as smooth and engaging as possible.

The VR space offers a variety of packages, including date nights family or squad bookings, exclusive venue hire – perfect for birthdays, special occasions, or private events.

For more information visit https://www.thevrspace.co.uk/