Gallery: Christmas days out at National Trust Properties in Warwickshire and beyond

The heritage and nature conservation charity has said: “The cold winter weather is here and with Christmas just around the corner it’s time to get into the festive spirit – and there’s no better way than visiting the National Trust with friends and family.

“Experience mid-winter festivities across Warwickshire and further afield and revel in a timeless, traditional Christmas."

Warwickshire properties, Upton House and Gardens, Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton and Charlecote Park have all been decorated in a way which evokes Christmases from days-gone-by such as the Roaring 20s and Victorian times.

Packwood House is also holding an Artizan Bazaare from November 30 to January 1 while Charlecote is hosting a winter walking trail event for visitors from November 30 to January 5.

From November 23 to December 24 Upton will be hosting an Aesop’s Fables Cheeky Creature Christmas Quest event for children.

