Christmas trees bring sparkle and cheer to Upton House.Christmas trees bring sparkle and cheer to Upton House.
Christmas trees bring sparkle and cheer to Upton House.

Gallery: Christmas days out at National Trust Properties in Warwickshire and beyond

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:51 GMT
The National Trust has shared spectacular photographs from its properties in Warwickshire and further afield which have been beautifully decorated for Christmas

The heritage and nature conservation charity has said: “The cold winter weather is here and with Christmas just around the corner it’s time to get into the festive spirit – and there’s no better way than visiting the National Trust with friends and family.

“Experience mid-winter festivities across Warwickshire and further afield and revel in a timeless, traditional Christmas."

Warwickshire properties, Upton House and Gardens, Packwood House, Baddesley Clinton and Charlecote Park have all been decorated in a way which evokes Christmases from days-gone-by such as the Roaring 20s and Victorian times.

Packwood House is also holding an Artizan Bazaare from November 30 to January 1 while Charlecote is hosting a winter walking trail event for visitors from November 30 to January 5.

From November 23 to December 24 Upton will be hosting an Aesop’s Fables Cheeky Creature Christmas Quest event for children.

Christmas trees have brought their festive magic to Upton House.

1. National Trust Christmas 2024

Christmas trees have brought their festive magic to Upton House. Photo: National Trust

Calke Abbey in December - Father Christmas.

2. National Trust Christmas 2024

Calke Abbey in December - Father Christmas. Photo: Annapurna Mellor

Charlecote Park, Warwickshire The Victorian home set in a landscaped deer park, has over 180 acres to explore.

3. National Trust Christmas 2024

Charlecote Park, Warwickshire The Victorian home set in a landscaped deer park, has over 180 acres to explore. Photo: Shaun Fellows

Christmas at Attingham.

4. National Trust Christmas 2024

Christmas at Attingham. Photo: ©National Trust Images/James Dobson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Warwickshire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice