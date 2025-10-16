Gallery: cute new litter of 13 Guide Dogs puppies are reunited in Leamington

Four-year-old Yori, a golden retriever-Labrador cross, welcomed them at home in Chipping Camden in August, two months after meeting guide dog dad Otis, a yellow Labrador.

The size of the litter is well above Guide Dogs’ average of between seven and eight pups.

Now eight weeks old, all 13 have been reunited at the Guide Dogs National Centre near Leamington.

The 13 have been given bakery-themed names inspired by sweet and savoury treats, in honour of the charity’s Puppy Appeal, which encourages members of the public fundraise and donate during the month of October.

It now costs Guide Dogs £77,000 to breed, raise and train every guide dog pup to partnership, up from £34,600 in 2019.

The boys are Biscuit, Crumble, Bagel, Crumpet, Rye, Tiger and Pretzel, and the girls are Apple, Eccles, Cocoa, Chelsea, Custard and Ginger.

Mum Yori raised ten of the puppies, while three were fostered to another guide dog mum with a smaller litter of the same age, to give them the best chance of survival.

The puppies are ready to head off to volunteer Puppy Raisers around the UK and rise to the challenge becoming life-changing guide dogs in 2027.

Janine Dixon, Breeding and Welfare Operations Lead at Guide Dogs said: “Counting puppies during pregnancy is very tricky so we didn’t know Yori had quite so many buns in the oven.

“She had a very straightforward whelping at home and is an excellent mum. We’re thrilled that all 13 thrived thanks to the hard work of our volunteers and staff.

“Each pup has a bright future, hopefully becoming a guide dog bringing independence and mobility to someone with sight loss.”

The litter is the biggest at Guide Dogs since 2022, when German shepherd guide dog mum Unity surprised the charity with a record-breaking 16 puppies.

To join the Puppy Appeal and donate to Guide Dogs to help to train the pups visit https://tinyurl.com/4a8u4a2j

1 . Guide Dogs' Puppies The Baker's Dozen Yori with her litter of 13 puppies, which have been affectionately named 'The Baker's Dozen'. Photo: Guide Dogs

4 . Guide Dogs' Puppies The Baker's Dozen The litter of 13 eight-week-old guide dog puppies, the largest litter born in three years, which has been nicknamed ‘The Baker’s Dozen’, explore and play at the Guide Dogs National Centre near Leamington. Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Media Assignments