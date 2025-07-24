Game in memory of much-loved former Leamington FC player this weekend

Former Leamington FC player Tom Rankin. Picture supplied.

Leamington FC manager Paul Holleran has issued a rallying cry to supporters to turn out in memory of a much-loved former player on Sunday.

The Brakes host the annual memorial match for former player Tom Rankin who was 26 when he took his own life in March 2022.

Since then parents Bob and Wendy Rankin have joined forces with Tom’s friends, team-mates and former clubs, including Redditch United, Bromsgrove Sporting and Loughborough University, to raise awareness around mental health.

A Tom Rankin XI, made up of friends and team-mates, will take on a Loughborough University XI in a 1pm kick-off at the New Windmill with admission by donation to suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

An online fundraiser ahead of the fixture has also been launched, collecting £1,695 as of Thursday morning, with Holleran keen to see a bumper turnout for Tom and the sake of support services that he has up-close experience of having helped then-Brakes player Joe Parker through a tough time a few years ago.

“Between the football club and the PFA we were able to get Joe counselling sessions,” he said.

“Being that close to someone going through that really opened my eyes to how valuable those sessions can be. They were the start of Joe climbing back up the mountain.

“Looking at CALM, these phone calls cost in the region of £15 and if we can raise enough to make sure a couple of hundred, or even more, of these calls get answered then brilliant.

“Seeing the benefit with my own eyes through Joe, him being able to speak to people who are trained, offering that different ear and seeing what they did with those calls, guiding him through it all, I really saw the difference.

"What still makes Tom’s loss really hard is that no one saw it coming and this charity is here to help people like Tom.

“If we can do something that keeps his memory in focus – and that's really important to all of us because Tom was a really good, solid lad – while giving his family a bit of comfort and providing funding to answer these calls then that can only help, and hopefully help many, many people.”

Those who cannot attend can contribute to the fundraiser through JustGiving www.justgiving.com/page/tom-rankin-2