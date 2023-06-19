Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner to revisit her former Warwick theatre company for fundraising event

The event is in aid of the theatre’s ‘Raise The Roof’ campaign to help raise funds to restore the roof of The Dream Factory.

Sophie Turner, the Warwick actress who rose to fame as Stansa Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is returning to Playbox Theatre on July 2 to talk about her career, and her memories of being a part of Playbox Theatre.

Actress Sophie Turner will be returner to her former theatre group in Warwick for a fundraising event. Photo by Mary McCartney

The one-off event is in aid of Playbox’s ‘Raise The Roof’ campaign to help raise the urgently needed funds to restore the roof of The Dream Factory.

Sophie will be in conversation with Lena De Casparis, associate editor and culture director of ELLE magazine.

Sophie joined Playbox Theatre at the age of three and remained even as her Game of Thrones schedule became busier.

Sophie was part of the acting, circus and dance programmes appearing in a number of productions at the theatre including Scary Play, The Little Mermaid, Se7en and The Snow Queen.

Artistic director Emily Quash said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sophie home, and we are very grateful to her for supporting our major fundraising campaign, to ensure that The Dream Factory remains a place where young people can thrive for generations to come as she did many years ago.

"Since her global career took off, Sophie has remained a valued part of the Playbox family and, as our ambassador, supports whenever she can.

"She’s been a loyal friend and advocate of our work for so many years, and we know she’s going to inspire the Playbox members she talks to this summer.”

The evening includes a pre-event barbecue, followed by ‘in conversation’ in the main space, concluding with sparkling wine and canapés on the promenade, with the guests.

This unique evening with Sophie at Playbox offers a rare opportunity to hear about her time with us, and her extensive film and television work since, all within the surround of The Dream Factory where it all began.

Admission to the event including refreshments is £50 with all funds going directly to Playbox Raise The Roof Campaign.