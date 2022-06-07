Gamer from Rugby becomes the country's first ever FIFA Schools Champion

Bilton School's year 11 student Jack Shepherd won the inaugural competition after beating students from across the country at the event at The Hawthorns Stadium - home of West Bromwich Albion - on Wednesday May 25.
In total, 32 school champions came together for the competition, which was run by Playstation.
After winning three games and losing two in the group stages, Bilton’s Jack Shepherd qualified for the last 16 in 10th place before the afternoon break.
After a slight change in tactics Jack then progressed comfortably through knockout rounds, that set up a final between himself and a student who remained undefeated all day. However, it was the Bilton student who kept his nerve and won the final 5-1.
Jack was announced as champion on the pitch at The Hawthorns in front of a crowd of spectators, alongside professional FIFA gamer Tom Leese. His prize was a brand new PS5 console.