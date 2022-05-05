Garden waste permit applications open for residents living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Residents living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth who want to have their garden waste collected after the current service changes can now apply for a permit under a new subscription scheme which has been introduced by Warwick District Council.

From August 1, households who would like to have their grass cuttings, weeds, leaves or branches removed from their green wheeled bin will need to have registered and paid a fee to the council in order to receive their permit.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Alan Rhead, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Neighbourhood Services commented: “There has been a significant rise in the cost of the waste collection service due to various external factors, it has therefore not been possible to maintain a free garden waste collection service paid for through Council Tax.

From 1 August households who would like to have their grass cuttings, weeds, leaves or branches removed from their green wheeled bin will need to have registered and paid a fee to Warwick District Council in order to receive their permit.

"As a result we are regretfully having to introduce a fee for this discretionary service.

"The initial £20 charge to April 2023 equates to about 60p per week and will be reviewed later this year, as we endeavour to keep it as affordable as possible.”

“Households in the district who do not wish to subscribe will continue to have the option of taking their garden waste to the Recycling Centres at Princes Drive in Leamington or Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth.

" Alternatively some residents may prefer to home compost their uncooked food and garden waste and at the same provide themselves with a free soil conditioner.

A new South Warwickshire 123+ refuse collection system starting from August will provide separate kerbside food waste collections every week in addition to a fortnightly co-mingled recycling service.

Applications for Garden Waste permits, which will be valid from 1 August 2022, can be made by visiting https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/gardenwaste.

A full list of FAQs on the 123+ Waste and Recycling service is available on the Warwick District Council website.