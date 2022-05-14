Gaydon's British Motor Museum hosting 'girls in STEM' day

The British Motor Museum is to host a special Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) day next month. Photo by the British Motor Museum

On June 29 there will be interactive STEM based activities for girls in secondary school years 8 to 10.

The day will begin with a keynote presentation and Q&A with Louise Reynolds, vehicle line director at Jaguar Land Rover.

Louise will share her story as a woman in STEM and her route into her senior role at one of the UK’s biggest producers of luxury and sport utility vehicles.

Pupils will then take a tour of the collection to discover the female pioneers in motoring history, race the remote controlled Jaguar D- types around the special track and try out some hands-on science activities with the STEM Ambassadors from MoD Kineton.

The day will culminate with a presentation from members of the all female driver line-up of Laser Tools GB4 Racing team.

Pupils will also receive a goody bag containing two STEM activities including a salt powered car kit to take away.

The cost is just £12.50 per pupil and it runs from 10am to 2pm.

The museum’s travel support scheme with the support of Arts Council England is also available to help cover schools’ transport costs.

Claire Broader from the museum’s learning and engagement team said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our Girls in STEM Curriculum Day which we hope will inspire female scientists and engineers of the future with an exciting day of immersive and interactive learning in an unique setting, surrounded by our amazing collection of historic British cars.”