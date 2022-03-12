Gaydon's British Motor Museum hosting Mini themed family events this Easter

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting Mini-themed family activitiesthis Easter. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting Mini-themed family activities this Easter.

On April 13 and 20, children can join the STEM ambassadors from MOD Kineton for their Mini Egg Rover Challenge and over the Easter Weekend from April 15 to 18 children can take part in an Easter Egg hunt with a bit of a Mini twist.

The ‘road map’ family trail takes place every day enabling families to explore the cars in the collection that are linked by name to different destinations around the world.

Children can also make a mini with air drying clay to take home.

The Mini family tour takes place every day at 1.30pm when families can meet the Mini mad factory characters, Patsy or Victor, and enjoy a fun and informative tour of the museum.

Throughout the day children can meet Patsy or Victor as they pop up around the museum telling them about their lives, fashion and music from the 1960s.

The Mini Egg Rover challenge takes place on two days only (April13 and 20) from 11am until 3pm.

Children will have to programme and guide their Sphero RVR Robot across a challenging assault course whilst trying to keep their chocolate mini eggs safe.

STEM Ambassadors from MOD Kineton will be on hand to help guide children with the challenge.

Emma Rawlinson, life long learning officer at the British Motor Museum said: “We have lots of fun activities for families to enjoy this Easter including a traditional egg hunt.

"Children particularly love our costumed characters who bring the museum to life in a friendly and informative way.

"Patsy and Victor will enlighten them about life, fashion, music and of course cars from the 1960s.”

All activities are suitable for ages three and above with adult supervision, unless otherwise specified.