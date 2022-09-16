Gaydon's British Motor Museum launches Online Collections - enabling access to hundreds of vehicles

The British Motor Museum has launched its Online Collections, enabling anyone to explore and find out more about the collection vehicles documented in detail on the website. Photo by Linda Croose-Smith

This is the culmination of a number of years behind the scenes work, including during lockdown.

During the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, the museum team said it recognised the importance of connecting with people, especially when the building was unable to open to the public.

During this period, technology helped people across the globe to learn and communicate.

Behind the scenes at the museum, work was underway to implement this concept across the collection.

Cat Boxall, curator at the British Motor Museum, said: “Collections and artefacts form a major part of the draw of the museum, as being valuable resources to tell stories about environments, places, processes and people throughout history.

"In exploring and learning about the collections when the doors were closed to the public, it has become increasingly clear that the impact of the British motor industry is felt far beyond the reaches of the UK.

"The launch of the Online Collections portal enables access for audiences anywhere in the world”.

Alongside the location of vehicles, users of the Online Collections will be able to see more technical vehicle information, images of the cars and key historic information associated with each entry.

Having a collection of around 400 cars makes it difficult to get everything on display, but the access that the new portal provides means that even the unseen portions can be viewed.