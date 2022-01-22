Gaydon's British Motor Museum set to host quiz night after success of first event

The first quiz night held at the museum in November 2021. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon is set to host another quid night following the success of the first event last year.

The quiz which will take place on February 8, will again be led by special guest Danny Hopkins, editor of Practical Classics Magazine.

Danny said: “Sitting in a room full of petrolheads, drinking beer and eating excellent food, whilst talking about cars, and enjoying a beautiful night at the museum.

Danny Hopkins, editor of Practical Classics Magazine, will once again be leading the quiz night at the museum. Photo supplied

"Does life get any better than this? I don’t think so.”

Teams of up to six can enjoy a fun night out while testing their motoring knowledge.

There will be five rounds of questions including topics on music and movies as well as more general motoring knowledge questions.

The evening includes time to look around the museum from 5.30pm with the bar opening at 6:30pm.

Round one is a trail around the collections to find the answers by 7pm when a supper of pie and mash - including vegan and vegetarian options - will be served.

The remaining rounds will take place in the museum’s rooftop Sky Suite, with the evening ending around 9pm and a cash prize for the winning team.

Catherine Boxall, curator at the British Motor Museum said: “The last quiz night was a brilliant evening which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

"The teams were highly competitive with only two points between the top four teams.

"I’m looking forward to seeing how close the scores might be this time.”

All proceeds of the event go towards the vital work of the registered charity British Motor Industry Heritage Trust.

Tickets cost £15 each or £10 for members and includes supper.

Premium members can attend the event free of charge.

Pre-booking for all those attending is essential.

There is a maximum of six people per team. As this event is outside normal Museum opening hours Annual Passes are not valid.