Gaydon's British Motor Museum to mark 30th anniversary with week of events and activities

There will be plenty on at the museum from a quiz, talks, driving experiences and activities.

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be holding a week of events to mark its 30th anniversary.

On 1 May 1993, the museum, known at the time as the ‘Heritage Motor Centre’, opened its doors for the very first time.

Purpose-built to hold the British Motor Industry Heritage Trust’s collections, the museum was created with one goal, to preserve the motoring history of Britain, now and into the future.

The British Motor Museum will be hosting a week of events to mark its 30th anniversary. Photo supplied by British Motor Museum

A charity from the start, public support has helped the museum collect, conserve and share the collections.

To celebrate the milestone, the museum is hosting a 30 th Anniversary Celebration week from August 14 to 20, featuring activities, talks, events and experiences.

A raffle, which will raise funds for the museum’s future plans, offers an opportunity to take a ride in one of five legendary vehicles from the collection, including Huey, the first pre-production Land Rover and the Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

A selection of the museum’s famous cars will be put through their paces around the museum grounds from Monday to Friday in ‘cars on the move’, offering visitors the chance to see them in action.

Photo supplied by British Motor Museum

On August 14, 16 and 18, visitors will have the opportunity to ride in a range of vehicles driven by the volunteer team, including the 1952 Riley RMA and the 1960 Standard Ensign.

The Welcome Gallery in the main museum will be hosting “Our Story – 30 Years of the British Motor Museum”, a display featuring photos and materials from across its 30-year history.

Bonnets Up, Doors Open will also take place twice a day, when visitors can see inside the bonnets, boots and doors of a selection of cars.

Volunteers will also be giving a selection of History Talks from Monday to Friday.

Photo supplied by British Motor Museum

There will also be a special MG Centenary Tour, running on August 17 and 19 August, to commemorate 100 years of MG.

The Science Shows for children also return for the anniversary, running from August 17 to 19.

Meanwhile, out on the Northern Arena, Young Driver will be offering accessible 15-minute taster sessions for visitors from age 10 to 110.

There will be an air-drying clay activity in the Learning Space.

A 30th anniversary quiz night will take place on August 18, with a barbeque and a cash prize for the winning team.

Finally, in the tradition of the Gaydon Gatherings, there will be a 30th Anniversary breakfast meet on August 20.

Jeff Coope, managing director at the British Motor Museum, said: “Since that first day, 30 years have passed, the collections have grown dramatically, and millions have passed through our doors to discover the history of the motor industry in Britain, through over 400 historic British vehicles and our amazing archives.

"We’re proud of how far we’ve come and excited about our plans for the future.

"There is a wide range of activities available for the Anniversary Week, and there’s really something for everyone.”