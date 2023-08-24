GCSE Results Day 2023: Pupils at schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth open their results

Pupils have been receiving their results this morning (Thursday August 24) and we will update this article as schools send their results in throughout the day.

Pupils at secondary schools in and around Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and Southam have been receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Thousands of Warwickshire pupils will be celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results, which are the culmination of hard work after a few difficult years.

Some of Campion School's Year 11 pupils sharing their results. Photo by Campion School

Kenilworth School

Pupils at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form have been praised for their results after going through the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This will also be an end of an era for the school as in September it will move to it new site in Glasshouse Lane.

Arnold Lodge Head Prefect Hannah Longstaff opening her results. Photo supplied by Arnold Lodge School

Executive Headteacher at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form, Hayden Abbott, said: “I am delighted that year 11 students at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form achieved a very strong set of GCSE results.

“Students have worked hard to achieve these results over the last few years and they should be very proud of their efforts and noteworthy successes.

"It is a credit to them that they have achieved successes that compare well with the excellent achievements of previous cohorts of students.

"82 per cent of students achieved passes at grades 4 to 9, including English and Maths, and an incredible 25 per cent of exams taken were awarded the top grades 7 to 9.

Pupils at Kenilworth School after opening their results. Photo by Kenilworth School

"To have achieved these results after disruptions to their education during the pandemic is highly impressive and shows our students' resilience and commitment to their studies.

"The results of our year 11 students mark the end of the current era on the Leyes Lane site and these students will have a different, but no less enriching, post 16 experience at our new school on Glasshouse Lane.

"All students and staff should be congratulated on this exam success.”

Campion School

GCSE pupils with Headmaster, Grove du Toit at Princethorpe College this morning. Left to right: Jemima Teeton, Giorgio Kleinmann, Lampros Papadogiannakis, Grove du Toit (Headmaster), Megan Shipton, Mia Samra and Alexander MacRae. Photo by Princethorpe College

Pupils in Key Stage 4 at Campion school have been also been praised for performing well in their results – with the vast majority set to do further studies in the school’s sixth form.

Jassa Panesar, Headteacher, said: “I would like to congratulate our Year 11 pupils who have worked hard and consistently all year and fully deserve these excellent results.

"Our families and staff have worked incredibly hard to support our children and I would like to thank them all. It has not been an easy few years for all.

"However, our community is strong, resilient and always works as a team. Well done to all.”

Peter Forsey, Deputy Headteacher, who is responsible for pupil achievement at the school, added: “I am very proud of the hard work and attitude of our students during the last few years of their GCSE courses and at how they have reacted to the many challenges they faced.

"This year group has produced some of the highest results we have seen at Campion and their grades are well deserved.

Southam pupils Tiago and Alex after opening their results. Photo by Southam College

"They should be very proud of their successes, and I know they will go on to even greater achievements in years to come.”

Arnold Lodge School

Arnold Lodge School (ALS) in Leamington says it is delighted with another year of excellent results for its GCSE pupils.

Of all grades awarded, 25 per cent were 7 to 9, with 48 per cent at grade 6 or higher. Pupils at ALS achieved 82 per cent A* to A in languages (covering Spanish, Chinese, German and French) and 50 per cent achieved A*/A in the separate sciences.

Among the individual successes were Ava Casson, who achieved 9,8,8,8,8,8,7,7,7 and will continue at ALS Sixth Form to study English Literature, Business and Psychology, Tudor Ganea-Arnold who achieved 9,9,9,9,9,8,8,8,8 and will study Computer Science, Physics and Mathematics at ALS Sixth Form and Arjun Kumaran who achieved 9,9,9,9,8,8,8,7,6 and will go on to study the Sciences.

Headteacher, David Preston, said: “We are incredibly proud of the hard work of all our pupils this year, but particularly our GCSE cohort.

"The fantastic set of results today are testament to the sustained commitment shown by our Year 11 to their studies over a difficult two years.

"Considering the return of results back to pre-pandemic levels, this marks a particularly impressive performance from ALS pupils.”

“I am looking forward to seeing many of our pupils continuing their studies on A Level or BTEC courses next year as members of the ALS Sixth Form.”

“The whole ALS school community, including our parents, teachers and pupils will, I’m sure, join me in congratulating our GCSE pupils on their results.”

Princethorpe College

Princethorpe College says it is celebrating a strong set of GCSE results.

From a cohort of 159 pupils, 42 per cent of all entries were the coveted 9, 8 or 7 grades, with 16 pupils achieving all 9, 8 or 7 grades.

Headmaster, Grove du Toit said: “I would like to congratulate all of our Year 11 pupils.

"I am delighted with the excellent results they have achieved in spite of the unprecedented challenges and disruption to their learning of the last few years; it is a privilege to be amongst so many happy pupils this morning and to be able to celebrate each individual success.

"We are of course delighted with the high number of top grades, but we are proud of all our pupils who have worked hard and done their very best.

"Whilst their results are important, this year group have also demonstrated many fine qualities worth celebrating, such as kindness, respect, determination and friendship.”

“All credit goes to our pupils and staff for their commitment and hard work.

"The College goes from strength to strength, and we look forward to welcoming the vast majority of this cohort back into our successful Sixth Form for the next stage of their education.”

Southam College

Southam College are also celebrating ‘strong performances’ of Year 11 pupils this year, with 74 per cent of students achieving Grades 4 and above in both English and Maths and nearly one in every six students achieving Grades 7 and above in both English and Maths.

The College said that while all students have made excellent individual achievements, with challenging years in their secondary school career, particular mentions go to;

Kate Middleton-Mai, Grace Stephens, Chloe Stretton, Erin Bradley, Lauren Brierley, and Zoe Sayers who all achieved six or more Grade 9’s in their GCSEs.

The College also wanted to highlight some pupils for ‘exceptional progress’ over their time in secondary school. This went to Sophie Hancock, Daniela Sasu, Charlotte Hilton, Phoebe Adams, Katie Davies, Isabel Mur, Ruby Markham, Aisha Zak and Alex Stephen.