Generous donation by Lutterworth business will help keep defibrillators in the town in good working order

Chair Mike Perks, Mr Ian Staples and Mrs Sue Staples all from the Masharani Patient Group and Lutterworth assistant branch manager Jo Rogers.

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society handed over £250 to the Lutterworth Public Access Defibrillators – Keep Lutterworth’s Hearts Beating, following a plea for funding from a long-standing member.

The request was made at the Hinckley and Rugby branch on High Street, which is located next door to the nearest defibrillator in Lutterworth town centre, so the team were keen to show their support.

Branch office manager, Jo Rogers, said: “A small, committed team of volunteers ensure these lifesaving machines remain in our town for the good of local people. However, like everything, they cost money to maintain, so we were really pleased we could do our bit and help ensure they were fit for use and ready for action.”

Sue Staples, vice chair of the Masharani Patient Group, which looks after the town’s defibrillators, passed on her thanks to the Society and appealed to other local businesses.

“A big thank you to Hinckley and Rugby for the kind donation," she said.

"Your generosity will help us to keep our three public defibrillators in good working condition for the benefit of our local community.

“Every four years the batteries in the machines need to replaced, each costing £250. We also need to cover the ongoing costs of replacement electrode pads whenever they are used. Therefore, if there are any other local companies able to offer their support in

maintaining these lifesaving machines, we would love to hear from them.”