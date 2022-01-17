Generous Leamington Christmas pantomime audiences donate more than £6,000 to Warwick-based theatre group for adults with disabilities

Collections for Side by Side Theatre took place as part of showings of the pantomime Aladdin at the Royal Spa Centre over the Christmas period.

Audience members at the recent Leamington Christmas pantomime have donated more than £6,000 to an award-winning Warwick-based theatre group for adults with a range of disabilities.

Collections for Side by Side Theatre took place as part of performances of Aladdin at the Royal Spa Centre in December and early January.

Cast members and staff at the Spa Centre encouraged audiences to dig deep, knowing what a huge difference the collection could make to the charity.

Warwick Lions members also lent a hand, joining Side by Side members and supporters in shaking collection buckets for the deserving cause.

The theatre company has said: "Selection by the Spa Centre means a lot to Side By Side.

"The organisation relies entirely on donations, sponsorship and volunteers.

"They do not receive any funding from central or local government.

"During the period since the first lockdown they have been unable to meet and run their weekly workshops and to do any active fundraising.

"The opportunity presented by the Spa Centre has given them the chance to share their work with the local community and to gain further support, not only financial, but also in terms of community awareness.

"Side by Side would like to give a huge thank you, not just to the Spa Centre, but to Imagine Theatre, and of course audience members from all around Warwick and Leamington for contributing so readily.

"This money will enable the company to plan ahead for their next show, which they look forward to welcoming you to in the not too distant future. "

Side By Side is a theatre group for adults living with a wide range of disabilities such as learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders.

Based in Warwick, the group was established 34 years ago.