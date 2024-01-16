Getting Stratford-upon-Avon talking – Local care home joins The Big Dementia Conversation

A care home in Stratford-upon-Avon is calling on local people to take part in a national conversation to learn more about dementia.

On Tuesday 30th January, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation – a nationwide initiative designed to encourage people to talk about dementia, including some of the most difficult topics associated with the condition.

According to a recent survey, commissioned by Care UK, eight in ten adults believe dementia is still misunderstood, with 69 percent of the nation believing it’s a subject which is not talked about enough in society. Many people also admit finding the condition uncomfortable to discuss – something Care UK is hoping to change by launching The Big Dementia Conversation.

The ‘Let’s Talk About Dementia’ session at Ambleside will be led by dementia expert and Approach to Care Lead at Care UK Carl George, and will provide insight into some of the lesser-known signs and symptoms of dementia, as well as guidance on how families may support their loved ones after a diagnosis.

Ambleside care home, in Stratford-upon-Avon

In addition to the event, the Stratford-upon-Avon community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub takes a closer look at some of the less-talked-about symptoms of dementia, with expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists, who have more than 40 years of experience providing care for people living with the condition.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “Dementia affects millions of lives every year, not just those diagnosed but also their families and friends. We understand how difficult it can be navigating the changes that come when caring for a loved one living with dementia, and the many questions people have.

“Here at Ambleside, we recognise the importance and value of talking to one another, whether that be sharing advice or concerns, seeking support, or sometimes simply having someone there to listen. The Big Dementia Conversation offers the perfect opportunity for families to come together, learn from the experts, and find comfort in those in a similar position.

“With extensive experience caring for residents living with the condition, the team here at Ambleside have a lot of knowledge and advice to share. We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community and sharing this advice for what we anticipate will be an incredibly helpful afternoon for all involved.”

To find out more about Care UK’s Big Dementia Conversation initiative, please visit: careuk.com/thebigdementiaconversation

For more information on Ambleside and to book your place for the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]