Giant umbrellas suspended in Rugby town centre in unique celebration of Platinum Jubilee

The brollies in place.

Rugby First hired a company to set up the installation on Tuesday, May 10, – comprising 15 oversized brollies, along with festoon lighting, suspended above Little Church Street.

They will remain there, weather permitting, until September.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striking brollies, a mixture of silvery grey, hot pink and blue, fittingly reflect some of the colours associated with the Jubilee, and were installed by street dressing company, City Dressing.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First operations director, said: “I think the umbrellas look amazing. They add a real splash of colour and interest to the area and put a real smile on people’s faces when they see them.

"Going forward they will also provide a wonderful and vibrant backdrop for the jubilee and other town centre events and activities taking place this year.”

“I know based on previous experience that this sort of attraction is very ‘Instagrammable’, so it is a great way of raising awareness of the town centre and bringing more people.

"This is especially important for businesses after the past few years.

"Make sure you go and visit the brollies, have your picture taken and then share with friends, family and Rugby First via our social platforms.”

Jeremy Rucker from City Dressing said: “We have done a number of similar installations across the UK and they have always been extremely well received.