Global campaign to feature at Kenilworth Show as organisers look to future of agriculture

Caption: From left to right, Nick Abell (Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust), Nicky Maynard (KADAS), Chloe White, Charlotte Brain, Luke Jervis, Archie Craddock, Jack McDill and Amy Savage (tutors and students from Moreton Morrell College, part of WCG).

A crop of exciting guests and activities will head to the Kenilworth Show next month to teach visitors of all ages about the importance of sustainability and how they can get involved in agriculture.

A wide range of exhibitors, all aimed at helping visitors to discover more about agriculture, farming, horticulture and rural crafts will return to the event - which is Warwickshire’s largest one-day agricultural show - alongside new exhibitors hoping to inform both the next generation and active farmers about the future of agriculture.

Save Soil, a global movement that aims to save soil from extinction and raise awareness around soil degradation, will be one of the featured guests in the Discovery Barn at the show’s new site on Stoneleigh Park Estate on Saturday June 4.

The campaign has garnered support from global leaders including CEO of Salesforce Marc Benioff, primatologist Jane Goodall, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and institutions such as the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertiﬁcation, and the World Economic Forum.

Other exhibitors are set to include agricultural science and technology company Syngenta, University of Warwick Life Sciences students, college group WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group), and Warwickshire Rural Hub.

The Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust, which gives young people the opportunity to research farming, food, horticulture, forestry and other countryside industries, will have a presence at the show to speak to people interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.

The recently re-launched Kenilworth Young Farmers Club will also be on the site throughout the day to speak to young people about how to get involved in local farming.

The Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust has been supporting the educational feature at the Kenilworth Show since 2016.

The Trust was created by Elizabeth Creak, Warwickshire’s first female High Sheriff who ran a significant dairy farm and was also the first female chairman of the region’s branch of the NFU, in 1984.

Nicky Maynard, of KADAS, said: “We’ll have a wide range of activities in our Discovery Barn this year, from the ever-popular Coventry Weavers and Spinners and Coventry Wood Carvers, to new exhibitors joining us for the first time.

“It’s important that the show has a strong focus on sustainability, so it’s natural that the Discovery Barn is geared towards the future of farming and sustainability, and how everyone, not just young people, can learn to help save the planet.

“I’d like to thank the Elizabeth Creak Trust for once again supporting the show.

"The educational feature is always a popular attraction and we are extremely excited to return after two years away due to Covid-19.”

Jack McDill, of WCG's Moreton Morrell College, said: “We are delighted to be back at Kenilworth Show again and are looking forward to sharing with visitors the wide range of land-based skills and professions we offer at Moreton Morrell, many of which are key to keeping the rural economy vibrant in the UK.