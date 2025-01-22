Gobsmacked Column: Balsall Common woman whose cancer left her unable to conceive became a mum thanks to her best friend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Leamington’s Catherine Williamson embarked on her new podcast, Gobsmacked! little did she anticipate how much it would reignite her own buried emotions. In this series, she introduces us to some of the guests which have most inspired her. This month we meet Emma Smuts-Muller from Balsall Common.

Best friends since school, Emma Smuts Muller and Laura Donohoe share an incomprehensible bond.

At her time of need, Laura stepped up to make a gesture that changed Emma’s life – acting as a surrogate for her baby.

While still coming to terms with a miscarriage, newly married Emma was to be dealt another huge blow when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2019.

A pregnant Laura with Emma. Photo supplied

Months of intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed as well as a mastectomy to remove her right breast and, with it, a 5cm cancerous tumour.

Emma and her husband Thomas had been told by doctors that the chemotherapy could affect her fertility, but, determined not to let go of their dreams to become parents, they decided to explore IVF before commencing treatment.

It was while they began to investigate the possibility of surrogacy, that Emma was one day stopped in her tracks by Laura’s life-changing offer.

She recalls: “I remember Laura said, really matter of fact one day, ‘I’ve been having a think about it and I’d like to try and be your surrogate.’

Thomas, Emma and Laura meet baby Ella for the first time. Photo supplied

“My first reaction was disbelief and then excitement. It was a very surreal conversation.

"I couldn’t believe that she was willing to put herself through that, irrelevant to whether it could be successful or not. My best friend was willing to put herself and her body and her family on the line.

“I was just crying and hugging her. She said she’d done a lot of reading up on it and thinking about it but hadn’t mentioned it to her husband Rob yet.

"She told me this funny story afterwards that she went home that night and got into bed, and turns to Rob and says: ‘just to let you know, I think I’ve offered to be Emma and Thomas’ surrogate!’ He just said, ‘oh have you?’ And that was it! It was like a no-brainer. She said: ‘I can’t guarantee it’s going to happen though, but I’m willing to give it a shot.’

Laura and husband Rob meet baby Ella with Emma and Thomas. Photo supplied

“Thomas had previously already asked me if I could ask my friends and I was adamant that I wouldn’t. I would rather have asked my friends for a kidney or some other body part than asked them to put themselves in that position.

"It’s got to come from that person and it’s got to be right for her and her family.”

Despite successfully freezing 19 embryos it became clear that it wouldn’t be an option for her to carry one herself and the couple were given fairly low odds of conceiving.

Emma, who works part-time at West Midlands Police, said: “Before I started my chemotherapy I knew pretty early on from doing lots of reading that 99 per cent of the time it kills your fertility.

Emma and Ella on the day she was born. Photo supplied

"Because it kills every cell in your body, I pretty much knew that it would kill all my eggs. So I was really clear with my consultant around asking the questions about fertility before I started chemo.

"I know, retrospectively not everyone gets that choice. It’s a postcode lottery. A lot of the consultants, depending on where you are in the country, won’t even give you the opportunity to do any sort of fertility treatment.”

“Everything happened so fast but, if anything, it’s a good thing because you don’t have time to get your head around it.”

As Emma battled her condition and its debilitating side effects, the IVF plans were paused by the pandemic’s first full lockdown, also coinciding with the death of Emma’s beloved father from leukaemia two days prior.

The pair had been facing their cancer journeys together.

She recalls: “Dad and I were going through chemo together so it was a really difficult time. I was so worried about him as well. It seems weirdly morbid, but it actually helped having dad so poorly, because I’m so close to him, and worried about him, everything was focused on him.

“I remember we got the call the day before the first lockdown to say dad’s not well, all of his vital signs were wrong.

"The bone marrow transplant just wasn’t taking, they were pumping him full of drugs. It was horrendous to see him like that. But we were there as a family at the end and I got so much comfort from that.”

As the country re-emerged from lockdown, plans resumed, and a short procedure at a private clinic was followed by an agonising two-week wait – which Emma describes as the longest of her life.

But it finally brought the news everyone had been praying for.

“I hadn’t wanted to ask Laura if she felt pregnant and she didn’t want to tell me because she didn’t want to get our hopes up.

"So we just didn’t really talk about it much. But when you ask her now, she says she felt pregnant.”

She added: “From the day we had the news, I think that’s where the worry then really started for me. Until the day Ella was born I was like a pit of worry, it was horrendous.

"I refused to buy any baby clothes until the 20-week scan because I was just so nervous.

"I remember she would give me weekly updates and a photo of her bump because, again, we couldn’t see each other due to lockdown. I was determined not to pester her too much.

“She was 39 when she had Ella, the same age as me now. It was classed as a geriatric pregnancy. She put herself at massive risk.

"Her family – she already had two young daughters - had to be on hold, but everyone was supportive.”

At 10.10pm on November 3 2021, Thomas cut the cord following the birth of their miracle baby, who was then handed to Emma.

“It was the most magical surreal experience to see your own baby born, and I can’t describe how I felt about Laura in that moment.

"The love you feel for that person who’s given you this gift, is really hard to describe. And then there is all this emotion I had for this baby.

"We held her for a while, then we give her to Laura for a bit.”

The two couples spent an emotional night sharing cuddles with their precious newborn before she was taken home by Emma and Thomas to her forever home.

But it was to be six weeks before for a parental order was granted to legally name them as Ella’s parents on the birth certificate.

Five years on from diagnosis, Emma never takes a single day for granted as she continues to be in remission for cancer and is proud of the special relationship Laura and three-year-old Ella now also share.

Emma said: “At no point did Laura ever become attached or we had any disagreements. I knew she’d be absolutely fine the whole way and when I look at her now with Ella it’s a really special bond.

“Laura is like my guardian angel. That’s the only way I can describe it. You can’t love anyone any more when they’ve done something this remarkable.

"I feel very, very lucky to have her and for Ella to have a really special aunty.

“I never at any point worried that it might affect our friendship. I wouldn’t have let everyone in my life do it.

"But I knew she could do it because she's just that sort of person and from the very beginning she would say she always felt about the baby as if she was just the oven.

“She always said, from the very beginning, what kept her going was the thought of seeing us walk out of the hospital with a baby. Not everyone could do it, it takes a very special sort of person indeed.”

WHAT CATHERINE SAYS

“Emma has faced profound challenge, love, loss, illness, and the pursuit of hope with remarkable grit and resolve. Her insights were not just inspiring; they were transformative.

"Subsequently, they still prompt deep thought on what truly matters, the depths of love and friendship.

"But it’s the act of selflessness of her friend, that underscores the power of courage, kindness, and sheer humanity.

“She left an indelible impact on me, and I have no doubt her story will resonate with all who encounter it.”

To follow Catherine’s Gobsmacked! podcast go to: https://gobsmacked.me/

The book accompanying her podcast is available to purchase here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1399972928?