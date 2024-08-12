Gobsmacked Column: Meet the Warwick woman who refuses to let cancer define her and her life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Leamington’s Catherine Williamson embarked on her new podcast, Gobsmacked!, little did she anticipate how much it would reignite her own buried emotions. In this new series, she introduces us to some of the guests which have most inspired her.Introducing Zelda Wilson, from Warwick. . .

At the age of just 41, Zelda Wilson was handed what she thought was a death sentence. A breast cancer diagnosis gave her a 50 per cent chance of surviving past one year.

But it was that same day she also vowed to start living.

Running up the 'Rocky' movie steps in Philadelphia while travelling in 2019. Photo supplied

It marked the start of a two-year journey involving a gruelling treatment programme and pre-emptive double mastectomy and hysterectomy.

Her father’s breast cancer diagnosis in the same year had prompted tests which uncovered the BRCA2 tumour suppressor gene in the family.

And all this while dealing with the emotional fallout of a divorce from her husband of 20 years.

Zelda, who settled in Hampton Magna from her native South Africa 23 years ago, reflects: “I was initially given a 50 per cent chance of surviving a year! It was already fourth grade and had spread to my lymph nodes.”

Zelda Wilson with Catherine Williamson. Photo supplied

“I re-evaluated my life and knew I didn’t want cancer to define me. I did an Iron Man to feel much more pain than cancer. And I wanted something else to talk about and I carried on for 10 years.

"Cancer has motivated me to do more and in a hurry. I was always adventurous but upped my game. I learned to say, yes!”

Indeed, Zelda had a new-found lust for adventure and has taken every opportunity between treatment rounds to test her own limits, including numerous marathons, pilgrimages, cycling expeditions and Iron Man (twice!) In what some might see as an act of defiance, she even cycles to and from her hospital appointments.

However, it was to go badly wrong on a recent cycling trip between São Paulo and Rio in March this year, when she was involved in a serious accident which left her with a broken neck.

Zelda on her latest trip from Basel to Como. Photo supplied

“They put me in a neck brace on an island and I had to stay there until they were sure I was stabilised and then they flew me to the mainland. I lay looking at the ceiling for five days, and then I was flown home to continue my recovery.”

In 2018, and just when she was clawing back confidence in her body, her health and her life as a single mother of two small children, Zelda found another lump in her neck.

The cancer had metastasised into her bones and, in the words of her oncologist, this was now what she was ‘going to die from.’

“I decided to change my fear to curiosity. Fear paralyses you while curiosity demands action.”

Zelda joined by partner Frank on her latest trip from Basel to Como. Photo supplied

Zelda, whose name translates as ‘warrior,’ fights hard every day against battle fatigue. Now 17 years on from diagnosis and her positivity and ‘never say die’ attitude, continues to astound and inspire everyone she meets.

She said: “Even my oncologist doesn’t know how I’ve managed to defy the odds. I believe it’s multifactorial. Staying busy, having a vision, exercising never giving up, having fun and, importantly, reframing it into something positive.

“I decided to change my fear to curiosity. It was a big change for me. Fear paralyses you while curiosity demands action.

"So I decided to be curious about the cancer, what effect it has on me, what I can or can’t do. I accept that, in the meantime, I am a little bit more vulnerable.

“I don’t actually believe in the saying, ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ I believe ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you more vulnerable.’

"You are more aware of the things that can go wrong.

Zela in 2019 when she took part in her 'Long Weekend' in Wales - cycling 56 miles on the Saturday and completing a half marathon on the Sunday, six months after chemo. Photo supplied

“Before I thought I was invincible and nothing could happen to me. I didn’t even think about it.

"But now I know the body is both very vulnerable and very strong at the same time.

“I have always been blessed with optimism and a short memory of pain. I do get tired sometimes but South Africans are used to pushing through, it is in our history.”

The toughest bout in Zelda’s cancer battle was still to be fought when, in spring last year, a scan revealed a tumour in her brain.

Suddenly she was facing the bitter reality that she could not outrun this vicious disease forever.

In typical warrior spirit, she refused to accept the prognosis of at least two consultants who warned of an 80 per cent chance of the surgery leaving her paralysed down her right side, and instead went in search of another opinion.

In June last year, she underwent 11-hour brain surgery to remove the tumour. Despite the operation being deemed a success, it brought one devastating and unexpected consequence – it had robbed her of her speech.

She recalls: “I wouldn’t have had it done if I’d known how hard it would be, not being able to communicate. I regretted it at the time.

"It wasn’t just my speech that was lost but my whole identity and my whole way of being. I was completely shocked. I was wondering, who am I without being able to talk?”

Once again adopting the defiant warrior spirit, Zelda threw herself into months of therapy to regain her speech and, just a few weeks ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when she bravely took up an invitation to do a reading at a friend’s wedding.

Nor has it stopped her from continuing with her passion project – a podcast encouraged by Catherine Williamson – and inspired by her cancer story in the hope of instilling hope and positivity in others.

Each episode of ‘Zelda, Princess Warrior’ hears from experts in the fields of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing – all factors Zelda credits in her journey to, not just survive, but thrive.

Longer term, she continues on with the immunotherapy treatment which, at least for now, is managing to keep the cancer under control. Her mission today is ‘simply’ to stay alive in three-month segments – the time between the dreaded scans and her oncology appointments.

But never one to sit still, she has just returned from her latest adventure - a 500km cycling trip over the Alps between Basel and Milan on her foldable bike with her partner Frank by her side, even roughing it along the way with a spot of wild camping.

She has raised £1,000 so far for Cancer Research UK.

Between times, as our warrior faces down the next chapter, she continues to draw even more strength from the army of support around her, including her two sons Benedict and Alexander, now 25 and 24.

She said: “My advice to anyone newly diagnosed with cancer is gather around all your friends and let them carry you. Do not try and be strong.

"Be positive and be questioning. You also need good friends who challenge you. One needs sympathy but one also needs tough love. Give credit to your emotions and get through to the next moment.

“One can see my cancer journey as battling for life. I don’t see it like that. I am not afraid to die. I am reluctant to miss anything. But life carries on and you must miss something somewhere. During my cancer journey I just live the best I can.”

WHAT CATHERINE SAYS

“When Zelda recorded her first podcast and my second ever, my natural exuberance and rookie nerves were quelled by the intensity and the enormity of her wisdom and sheer vitality.

After the episode was loaded up on Spotify it just rippled out all over the globe being listened to in 38 countries over five continents.

I credit her with establishing Gobsmacked! - I got the podcasting bug then so did she. In so doing she continues to uplift inform and inspire many others through this medium.”

To follow Catherine Williamson’s Gobsmacked podcast go to: https://gobsmacked.me/

The book accompanying her podcast is available to purchase at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/1399972928