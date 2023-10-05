Gold Award for Leamington in Bloom in Heart of England in Bloom competition
Leamington Town Council and the Leamington in Bloom Group have announced that the town has been awarded a Gold award in the regional Heart of England in Bloom competition Small City category.
Mayor of Leamington Cllr Alan Boad received the award at a ceremony at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall today (Thursday October 5).
The Heart of England judges visited several locations of the town in July.
In a change from recent years, where the focus has been on formal floral displays, the Judges were shown around various community green spaces, including Foundry Wood, Dale Street Methodist Church ‘Good News’ Garden and Wych Elm Wood.
The Friends of Leamington Station put on a beautiful display as did the id-verde team at Jephson Gardens.
The much-admired floral trains in both of those locations, with colours chosen to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, were outstanding as usual.
Cllr Boad said: "This is excellent news for our beautiful town and I congratulate and thank those who work so hard all year round to make Leamington colourful and welcoming.
"I applaud the growth of community gardening which plays an every-increasing part in the physical and emotional well-being of our residents.
"My thanks go to the Leamington in Bloom Committee who work to make our entry into this competition possible, the groups that took part, the commitment of the Town Council and the hard work of the Green Spaces Team at the district council who helped to achieve the Gold award this year.”