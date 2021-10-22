Gold-winning Paralympian drops in to Leamington School

Multi Gold Medal-winning Paralympian, David Smith MBE, dropped in on pupils and teachers at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Whitnash a few days ago.

Multi Gold Medal-winning Paralympian, David Smith MBE, dropped in on pupils and teachers at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Whitnash a few days ago.

As part of a collaboration with Central Warwickshire Sports Partnership that provides competitive and leadership opportunities for young people through School Games, David spent time talking with the children about his life and how he grew up with Cerebral Palsy as a child, explaining the game of Boccia, which is similar to Bowls or Petanque but played with leather balls, and is one of only two sports unique to the Paralympic Games that has no similar sport in the Olympic Games.

He talked about his early years and being introduced to the sport at age six, the skill and precision needed to compete at a world level and fitting training and events around his schooling and ultimately his degree in aerospace engineering gained from Swansea University.

Multi Gold Medal-winning Paralympian, David Smith MBE, dropped in on pupils and teachers at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Whitnash a few days ago.

Executive headteacher of St Joseph’s, Julia Wallace, said: “As part of our sports programme at St Joseph’s, in collaboration with the Central Warwickshire Sports Partnership, we were lucky enough to host David Smith MBE, double gold medal Paralympic boccia champion for a visit.

"He talked with the children about his life, his sporting career and his other achievements, as well as demonstrating the game for the children and letting them hold his fabulously heavy latest gold medal.

"The children were thrilled to meet an elite athlete and were inspired by his achievements and attitude to life.

"He is an inspiration for all of us, showing that barriers can be overcome."

Multi Gold Medal-winning Paralympian, David Smith MBE, dropped in on pupils and teachers at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Whitnash a few days ago.