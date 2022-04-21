Golfers invited to help 'drive' up fundraising for two charities - one being a Warwick children's charity

Amateur golfers are being invited to help drive the fundraising for two charities – including one from Warwick- at an annual event organised by The Rotary Club of Knowle and Dorridge.

The Club’s 37th Charity Pro-Am Golf Competition will take place at Copt Heath Golf Club in Knowle on June 13 in aid of Molly Olly’s Wishes and Age UK Solihull.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of four golfers – each assigned one PGA Midlands-affiliated professional – will compete for trophies and prizes across 18 holes.

Golfers taking part in a previous charity golf day. Photo supplied

The day also includes lunchtime refreshments, a dinner, auction and raffle.

The event is expected to raise around £7,000.

Colin Winstone, who is organising the tournament on behalf of The Rotary Club of Knowle and Dorridge, said: “This is an important annual charity fundraising tournament which over the years has raised more than £300k for local charities.

"We thank our main sponsors Farmfoods and Sodick, plus the Midlands PGA and Copt Heath Golf Club, for their ongoing support.”

Rachel Ollerenshaw, founder of Molly Olly's Wishes. Photo supplied

Proceeds will be divided between the two charities.

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw following the experiences of their daughter Molly over the five years she received treatment for kidney cancer at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Between 2017 and 2020, the charity funded Birmingham’s first paediatric palliative consultant and works alongside the NHS to support projects within the hospitals and the community.

One key project was the creation and refurbishment of Magnolia House at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

The previous winning team at The Rotary Club of Knowle and Dorridge's charity Pro-Am golf competition. Photo supplied

The charity is well-known for its therapeutic toy lion, Olly The Brave, which has its own Hickman line and a detachable mane. These form part of an Olly The Brave pack which includes a six-part illustrated book series.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Molly Ollys are very grateful to the Rotary for their help and support. It has been a tough 12 months for fundraising at a time when we have seen an increase in demand for our services.

"Funds raised will enable us to help more children and this help can make a very real difference to families facing very challenging circumstances. Thank you to everyone involved.”