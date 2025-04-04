Gordon Dobson the owner of iconic former Leamington shop Toytown has died

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gordon Dobson, the man who managed and later owned the iconic former Leamington shop Toytown, has died aged 94.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gordon managed Toytown, at 105 Regent Street, from 1966 and became its managing director in 1977.

In its heyday, Toytown was one of the largest was the largest independent toyshop in the country and one of the first businesses of its kind to advertise on television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop was also an important retail employer, having up to 40 staff on its books during its busiest periods.

Gordon Dobson, the manager and owner of iconic former Leamington shop Toytown.

For youngsters, Toytown was an ‘Aladdin’s Cave' full of exciting and unexpected things, stocking everything from marbles and joke toys to Hornby models and Subbuteo.

Gordon and his wife Brenda would travel the world to visit major toy fairs at cities including Paris and New York to find new items to stock at the shop.

Subsequently, it was the first UK store to have Playmobil and Hello Kitty products on its shelves.

Gordon and his family moved to Leamington in 1966.

Toytown in Leamington.

Over the years, all the family worked in the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toytown was expanded in 1981 with famous Dr Who actor Jon Pertwee cutting the ribbon at the re-opening event dressed as another one of the roles he was known for – Worzel Gummidge.

On a later occasion, Rod Hull and his mischievous glove puppet Emu visited the shop to ‘terrorise’ the staff and customers.

An additional entrance to Toytown was created in Satchwell Street after the Royal Priors shopping centre was opened in the late 1980s.

Sadly, due to rising costs, Toytown closed its doors for a final time in May 1995 but it is still remembered fondly by Leamington residents who grew up during its golden years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Gordon celebrated his 80th Birthday in April 2012, The Leamington Courier published a feature about Toytown in which he looked back on his time as its manager and owner.

Speaking at his home in Portland Street at the time, he said: “I never thought it would make me so emotional but by looking back it really has.

“Even now if I’m out somewhere people will say ‘Oh Toytown, why isn’t there a place like that now?’ and they like to reminisce and remember what it was like.”