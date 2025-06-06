Government Minister enjoys personal tour of Rugby's cultural community

A Government Minister has enjoyed a personal tour of Rugby's cultural community.

Rugby MP John Slinger welcomed the Minister for Heritage and Libraries, Baroness Twycross, to the town for a visit to the library, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum and St Michael’s and All Angels Church in Brownsover.

The visit went ahead as part of Libraries Week and Mr Slinger said that these "welcoming public spaces offer people a reason to get out of the house, connect with others, and engage with local culture".

During the visit, the Minister and Mr Slinger visited the Makerspace and received a briefing from Ayub Khan, head of libraries, and Chris Ashton, area manager at Warwickshire County Council libraries. They toured the library, met staff, and spoke with library users before continuing on to the art gallery and museum, where they were shown around by Katie Boyce. They also met representatives from the Percival Guildhouse, viewed their artwork, and learned about some of the heritage they preserve.

Baroness Twycross and John Slinger MP being shown around Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

The visit concluded at St Michael and All Angels, a Church Conservation Trust property, where they saw the important work being done. The Trust is a secular organisation that preserves churches no longer used for worship, transforming them into spaces that serve the wider community.

John Slinger MP said: “I have long championed the importance of access to the creative arts, both in schools and across the wider community.

"I’m proud to support Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, its dedicated staff, and the incredible artists and makers in our area. I visit regularly and have consistently worked to bring its work to the attention of the government.

“Libraries, galleries and museums are vital public spaces that offer opportunities for education, inspiration, and enjoyment to people of all ages.”

Baroness Twycross said: "Rugby is rightly proud of its library and gallery. Its cultural spaces are a remarkable resource for the local community. During Libraries Week, it's particularly important to highlight that these institutions are more than buildings - they're places where children’s imaginations are sparked, where people of all ages connect, learn and are part of something bigger."