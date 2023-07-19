Grade II listed Kenilworth pub refused permission for an 'unneighbourly' barbecue shed

A Kenilworth pub has been refused permission for an “unneighbourly” barbecue shed in its garden over environmental health concerns.

The Royal Oak, New Street, Kenilworth, is a Grade II listed pub that sits in a res idential area with two small patio areas next to people’s homes.

A shed to house the barbecue, albeit without the cooking facilities installed, has already been put up underneath a property that has skylights.

It was judged by Warwick District Council planning officer Michael Rowson, in line with the views of the authority’s environmental health officer, that “the proposal would harm living conditions at neighbouring properties”, outweighing the economic benefits for the pub.

The decision was referred to the district’s planning committee – the appointed panel of councillors tasked with judging the outcome – due to the volume of support for the plans, although as pointed out by Peter Jones, a member of Kenilworth Town Council, some of the wellwishers could not be described as local.

“There are 41 supporting responses, mainly from locations well away from The Royal Oak,” he said.

“Some are from within Kenilworth but there are also some from Daventry, Coventry, Birmingham and even Torquay. There are 14 objections, mainly from neighbours in New Street, such as 38A and 40A, and Gloucester Drive which would be downwind from any smoke, noise and odours.”

Cllr Jones added: “It would have two indoor barbecue pits fuelled by wood pellets with flues on the north-east side of the shed

“It is likely, concludes the report, that nearby residents would experience smoke, ash and odour issues from the flues.

“Those most adversely affected would probably be those at 38A and 40A New Street which back onto the public house garden, particularly if they open their bedroom windows on a warm summer evening, the like we have had recently.”

Councillor Judy Falp added: “We have a senior environmental officer saying it should be refused and I think the houses are near enough to suffer the harm from this.

“I am all for supporting businesses, it is right that we do so, but this isn’t appropriate in the conservation area and so close to houses. I think we should refuse it.”