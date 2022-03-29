Grade II Listed Warwick pub could be turned into a seven-bed home

Plans have been submitted to turn a former pub in Warwick into housing.

The application is for a change of use to turn the former Zetland Hotel in Church Street.

According to the planning documents the building, which is Grade II Listed, stopped operating as a pub in January 2020 due to 'the long-standing operator experiencing a significant decline in trade'.

The Zetland Arms in Church Street. Photo by Google Streetview

The documents also said the operator behind the 19th century pub was also prevented from reopening in July 2020 due to fire risk issues.

If given the go ahead the former pub would be turned into a seven bedroom home.

Planning officers have recommended the plans for approval but there are 19 objections to the plans.

Objections have been raised with many siting concerns about losing a 'community asset'.