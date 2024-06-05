Grandchildren of two key commanders in D-Day attend event at Warwick Court House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 50 people attended an event about the role of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day in Warwick last weekend – including grandchildren of two commanders.

The event, which was held organised by the team at the Fusiliers Museum in Warwick, took place on June 1 at the Court House.

It looked the role of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment in D-Day 80 years ago and the dramatic events surrounding the battle of Lebisey Wood and battle for the city of Caen.

A presentation being given by Jason Woods, a member of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment re-enactors who has personally pushed with French help for the raising of a memorial on site to the Royal Warwicks who had died at Lebisey. Photo by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

In the audience were the grandchildren of two key commanders of the 2nd Battalion Royal Warwickshire Regiment in Normandy – Captain Harry Illing, Commander of ‘A’ Company and Major TL Brock the Commander of ‘HQ’ Company.

The event opened with talk by historian and podcaster Peter Hart on the preparations for D-Day.

During a presentation, Peter described how Britain’s American allies struggled to communicate with their British counterparts who never said what they meant.

He also explored the personalities of the key players – Churchill, President Eisenhower and General Montgomery and how their relationship worked to make D-Day a success.

The speakers panel at the end of the event. Photo by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

During lunch, attendees were invited to view the new exhibition on the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day at the Fusilier Museum next door.

The exhibition displays 70 original objects and photos and contains many of the words of those who were there in Normandy 1944.

After the lunch, Rob Illing the grandson of Captain Harry Illing who won an MC (Military Cross) for his leadership of his company in Lebisey Wood read vivid words of his grandfather about the landing on Sword Beach on June 6 1944.

Tony Rich gave a detailed and scholarly presentation on the 2nd Battalion’s operation in Lebisey Wood where a breakdown in communication led to many Royal Warwicks losing their lives against the resistance of a professional and well-equipped German army.

The event was held in the ballroom at the Court House in Warwick. Photo by Fusiliers Museum Warwick

This was followed up by a presentation by Jason Woods, a member of the Royal Warwickshire Regiment re-enactors who has personally pushed with French help for the raising of a memorial on site to the Royal Warwicks who had died at Lebisey.

According to the organisers of the event, this is the only Second World War memorial in France to the Royal Warwickshire Regiment.

The day ended with a presentation by Ian Binnie on the taking of the key city of Caen and the controversial decision by General Montgomery to order intensive bombing of the city.

At the end of the event retired Lt. Colonel and former Chair of the Fusilier Museum Warwick John Rice spoke to the audience saying that “the events of the Normandy invasion held important lessons for the world we live in today”.

The Fusiliers Museum’s ‘Ashore We Stumbled– The Royal Warwickshire Regiment and D-Day’ exhibition features a range of artefacts, photographs, and personal and official documents of the events help to create a picture for museum visitors of the highs and lows of the Normandy campaign.

The exhibition will be running until September 19.