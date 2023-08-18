Grant will help Warwickshire singing group to improve vocal skills and put on extra concert

Warwickshire Singers have been awarded a grant from Warwick District Council’s Ignite Arts Programme for a year-long project

Warwickshire Singers. Picture supplied.

A Warwickshire signing group has received a grant for a year-long project which will help its members to improve their vocal skills, widen their repertoire and put on an extra concert in the Warwick district.

Warwickshire Singers have been awarded the grant from Warwick District Council’s Ignite Arts Programme.

In-keeping with the choir’s ethos, it will continue to seek village venues where live choral music is seldom heard.

Kenilworth resident Janet Snoad, who is the chair of the choir, is delighted about the funding boost.

She said: “I am so grateful for this grant, which will help our choir to develop its vocal technique through workshops, and will mean that we can provide a paid opportunity for four up-and-coming singers to help improve the balance of our choir.

"It will also support our musical director, Jim Bate, as he continues his search for a more diverse repertoire.”

Jim is passionate about the choir performing music by a wide range of composers.

Most recently, the choir performed at All Saints church in Harbury with a programme of music spanning six centuries.

Jim said: “My vision is to perform works by composers who have been situated in the margins of musical performance.

"With the support of this grant from Warwick District Council, we will be able to materialise my vision and aid the effort to project the voices of composers silenced by society.

"This will help rebalance the artistic world, inspiring engagement and facilitating access to music for so many, whilst embracing the richly diverse world in which we live.”

In the coming weeks Warwickshire Singers will begin its search for four enthusiastic singers to join the choir.

They will be advertising the opportunity across Warwickshire and are keen to hear from tenor and bass singers who are good sight readers and have some choral singing experience with school or youth choirs.

Auditions will be held in September.