Grave concerns raised about loss of "essential" Warwickshire eye health service

Grave concerns have been raised about the loss of an “essential” eye health service for people in Warwickshire and Coventry.

Patient groups and eye health experts say that the "sudden early cancellation” of the "vital” South Warwickshire Minor Eye Conditions Service

- which enables thousands of people every month with both minor and urgent eye conditions to access care at their local opticians - will lead to more patients having their sight put at risk and more having to wait longer at hospital eye clinics.

They are worried that the decision by local NHS commissioners to decommission the service within weeks will mean people previously seen on the high street will now have to travel to hospital or more likely will delay getting treatment.

Hugh Sorrill, chief executive at charity Coventry Vision Hub, says: 'This decision could lead to more people experiencing delays in receiving the right treatment for their eye conditions, which in some cases may result in significant sight loss and that is irreversible.

"Sight loss is traumatic and has a major impact on people’s lives.

"This decision will only increase the number of people affected.

“The commissioners have not consulted opticians, GPs, pharmacists or any of us involved in sight loss and patient care. It will create far more problems than it solves and cost more money than it saves.

"The risks to patient eye health now and the impact on the eye clinic well into the future are too great for this abrupt, ill-considered decision.”

Others to have raised concerns are optometrist Jonathan Belcher, who is the chairman of the local optical committee for Coventry and Warwickshire, and Stuart Linnell, the chairman of the patient advocacy group Healthwatch Coventry.

In response, a spokesman for the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board said: “Following a thorough review, the board has decided not to extend the contract for the South Warwickshire Minor Eye Conditions Service.

"Patients will continue to be able to receive treatment for eye care from local pharmacists or GPs and more serious cases will still be referred directly to hospital eye casualty services.

“Patient safety remains our highest priority.

"We’ll closely monitor key indicators over the next six months to ensure there are no unintended impacts and to provide assurance that patients continue to receive timely, high-quality eye care.”