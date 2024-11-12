Great-gran from Kenilworth who was oldest in UK to get a tattoo now has three - aged 99

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great-gran from Kenilworth who became the oldest woman in the UK to get a tattoo decided to go under the needle again and now sports three inkings - at the age of 99.

Hilda West first got the tattooed initials of her late husband Ernest and son David on her wrist back in 2019, aged 94. Since then, she has added a three inch butterfly to her upper arm also in memory of her husband and now plans to get another to mark her 100th birthday next February.

Great-gran-of-eight Hilda went to her local tattoo parlour near the care home where she lives in Kenilworth, with the help of her carers.

However, she kept her third tattoo a firm secret from her family in case they disapproved or tried to stop her.

Hilda West and her daughter Barbara Denton in Hilda's home in Kenilworth. Credit Joseph Walshe/SWNS

Retired civil servant Hilda, who is also a grandmother-of-four, said: "After getting my first one I immediately knew I wanted a second one.

"I decided to get a butterfly in memory of my husband. I've always liked butterflies and I was very happy with my first tattoo, so I thought why not?

"It didn't hurt a bit and now I want to get another one to commemorate turning 100 - I think this time I'll get a peacock.

“I'd always wanted a tattoo and I thought it’d be very nice to have Ernest’s initials next to our sons.

Hilda West in her home in Kenilworth, Warwickshire on November 8 2024. Credit: Joseph Walshe/SWNS

“We were married for 70 years and I loved him very much. I got them done because it's always been on my bucket list.

"But my daughter was against it so I thought I'd better wait until she was away. Her reaction was 'did they make you do this?' Well no, they didn't. It was my idea."

Hilda asked her carers at Castle Brook Care Home to arrange the tattoo which was carried out by Ink on Skin in Coventry.

She said: "I didn't feel any pain. The tattoo man, he'd never had anyone old, he said 'don't worry, I won't hurt you'. I don't really feel pain anyway, I'm lucky that way.

"I'm very happy with it. I thought it would look nice and it does look nice.

"I'm very pleased with it. This one is 3D.

"I'm glad I had it done. I look at them every day and think of my husband and son. It makes me feel complete, I've got something I've always wanted."

Daughter Barbara Denton, 75, of Kenilworth, added: "She kept the first one a secret from me and she also kept this one a secret too, so it was quite a surprise.

"She waited until I was on holiday in Spain and just went and got it done anyway. It wasn't until a few weeks later when she took off her cardigan that I noticed.

"I think she knew I might have tried to persuade her otherwise but she's very strong-minded so I don't think I could have stopped her anyway.

"It was just before Covid. I've just given up now though, if that's what she really wants to do for her 100th then I've got no problem with it if it makes her happy.

"I think she's probably the oldest person in the country to get tattooed - and still wanting more.

"There can't be too many people knocking on for a century that want a tattoo for their 100th birthday."

Care home manager Kate Bradshaw said staff were going to do a sponsored walk to raise money for Hilda's next tattoo for her 100th birthday.

She said: "Our lifestyle coach came in one day and Hilda noticed they had some tattoos and was asking him about it.

"Then she waited until her daughter was on holiday and went with our lifestyle coach on a day trip to Coventry to get the butterfly done.

"I think her daughter has given up trying to stop her now. In fact she's done a full 360 and has said she will take her to get her next one for her 100th.

"She is the kind of lady who worries about money a bit so we've decided we'll do a sponsored walk to raise money for her next tattoo.

"Hilda is really wonderful, she's very sociable and developed some great relationships with other residents and staff here.

"She only came to us temporarily for some rehab after hospital at first but when she got home she said she wanted to come back - and she's still here six years later."