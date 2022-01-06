Great-grandad who underwent a quadruple heart bypass sets off on year-long fundraising challenge in aid of Warwick charity

A 72-year-old great-grandad who underwent a quadruple heart bypass, was given a civic send-off as has embarked on his year-long walk in aid of a Warwick-based children’s charity.

Tony Cunningham, from Coventry, was seen off in style on Saturday when he completed the first of 365 daily 10-mile circuits, accompanied by the city’s Lord Mayor and supporters.

He has pledged to walk ten miles a day around Coventry’s War Memorial Park throughout 2022 to raise funds for Molly Olly's Wishes, which this year marks its tenth anniversary.

Tony Cunningham, centre, pictured before setting off, with supporters, including Lord Mayor of Coventry John McNicholas, ‘Lady Godiva Pru Poretta and Molly Olly’s Wishes Founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, holfing the charity mascot Olly The Brave. Photo supplied

And he’s even inspired Mayor John McNicholas to take up a walking challenge of his own.

Cllr McNicholas said: “Tony’s an inspiration, so much so that I’m now doing 10k steps myself everyday.

“My thoughts will be with him, particularly on those difficult days when it’s raining or snowing, but I know he will achieve his target of 10 miles a day, every day for a year for Molly Olly’s.”

Tony is being further spurred on by the memory of his late wife of 47 years who lost her four-month battle with lung cancer in February.

Tony Cunningham is given a send-off on the first day of his charity walk by, among others, Cllr Kindy Sandhu (left) and Cllr Becky Gittins (second right) and Molly Olly’s founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, pictured holding the charity’s mascot Olly The Brave. Photo supplied

It is the latest – but greatest - fundraising challenge for Liverpool-born Tony, who also supported the Alzheimer’s Society six years ago and raised more than £1,000 for Cancer Research with a month-long 334-mile walk in the summer.

Tony said: “I’m excited, albeit a little nervous that this challenge is now under way, but people have been stopping me in the park and asking me about my fundraiser, and about the charity.

"Everyone I’ve met in the park has been encouraging and supportive, as well as my family, friends and social media supporters but the best way to support me is to donate to this wonderful cause.”

Molly Olly’s Wishes was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marks its tenth anniversary this year.

The charity supports children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families.

It grants wishes, helps with emotional support and it donates therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Rachel said: “I was part of the group cheering Tony off on the morning of New Year’s Day and I felt incredibly humbled that this man - who has faced grief and health challenges himself - has chosen Molly Olly’s as his charity to walk for.

"We’re with Tony every step of the way and his funds will help so many children with life-threatening health conditions. Thank you Tony for making a difference to their lives.”

The walking challenge marks a long-awaited return to fitness for the grandad of 11 and great-grandad of six who underwent lifesaving heart surgery four years ago – and whilst still recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder following an accident.