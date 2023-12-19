Green 4 Motor Company and local rugby club Old Leamingtonians strengthen their partnership by collecting donations

Midlands Mazda dealership group, Green 4 Motor Company, paired up with their sponsorship partner, the Old Leamingtonians Rugby Club, to try and collect as many donations as possible for the local foodbanks this Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green 4 Motor Company have sponsored the local rugby club for the last two seasons, forming a strong relationship between them both. This Christmas, both wanted to support those in need in their local communities, so came together to drive as many donations as possible.

More and more people are now having to rely on support from foodbanks to keep food on the table, as the cost of living crisis continues to push more families into poverty. This has caused foodbanks to struggle to meet demand, with less being donated from local people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a dealership in Coventry, Leamington and Stourbridge, each showroom became a donation hub, as well as the Old Leamingtonians Clubhouse on Bericote Road. After a great combined effort, receiving donations from customers, staff, players and parents, together managed to donate a large variety of food and other essential items to the Coventry Foodbank.

Leamingtonians RFC Teams

Commenting on the drive for donations, Scott Craig, the Director of Rugby at the Old Leamingtonians said: “All of us here at the Old Leamingtonians, and those over at Green 4, felt it was more important than ever to contribute to the local community at a time of year that is so difficult for many.

"I’m really proud of the amount of donations that we have received here at the club and I’m hoping it will make a real difference to those that need it over this Winter period.”