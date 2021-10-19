Green bin collections in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth to be suspended due to driver shortages

Green bin collections are due to be suspended in the Warwick District due to driver shortages

Green bin collections are due to be temporarily suspended in the Warwick District due to driver shortages.

Warwick District Council has announced it will be suspending the service next week from October 25 to 29.

The council says this will help the refuse and recycling services to continue as normal.

Residents who are due to have their green waste collected during this period are being asked to re-present their bin for their next scheduled service (week beginning November 8).

Cllr Alan Rhead, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services, said: "Along with other areas in the country our waste services contractor is finding the shortage of HGV drivers is affecting its collection services.

"Under these circumstances we have agreed that priority must be given to the main waste and recycling collections for good public health and safety reasons."