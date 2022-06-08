Green fingered residents can enter their gardens into Kenilworth in Bloom's annual competition over the next four weeks

A photograph of the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham, visiting Kenilworth in Bloom’s stall at Kenilworth’s Jubilee Market in Talisman Square. Picture submitted.

Green-fingered Kenilworth residents can enter their gardens into an annual competition over the next four weeks.

Kenilworth in Bloom is holding its Gardens Competition, for which the deadline for entries is Sunday July 10.

Categories include small, medium and large private gardens and the gardens and frontages of commerical premises, care homes and public buildings in the town.

Entry is free and judges will visit gardens by appointment in July with the results being announced in August and an awards event taking place in September.

Joanna Illingworth, Chair of Kenilworth in Bloom, said: “We hope to get some new entrants this year from people who have taken up gardening during the lockdowns.

"We welcome entries in respect of gardens of all shapes, sizes and styles.

“Entrants don’t have to match Chelsea [Garden Show] standards.”