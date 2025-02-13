Green light given to plans for more than 70 houses at former council HQ site in Leamington
On Tuesday (February 11), the council’s planning committee gave its outline permission for the plans to develop up to 74 new homes on the site of their former HQ at Riverside House in Milverton Hill.
And the committee also gave full approval for the creation of a new public park in the location of Edmondscote Athletics Track and Field.
The plans for the vacated land at Riverside House were submitted by the proposed new owners Homes England and 40 per cent of the homes will be classified as affordable while all will meet the council’s net zero carbon standards for new housing.
Homes England will also the develop the riverside park, known as Elizabeth Park, as a large public space which will merge into the existing nearby parkland once the athletics track is relocated.