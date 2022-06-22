Greenlight given to build more houses on former industrial estate in Leamington

Planning permission has been granted for a developer to build 15 new homes in what will be the final phase of the regeneration of a former industrial estate in Leamington.

The work to build the new properties in Ramsey Road will be in addition to Deeley Homes’ £29 million conversion of the former Soans’ motor dealership site into an initial 147 homes in 2018.

The 11,901 sq ft development, which will be accessed by Ramsey Road, will be a mix of one bedroom and two-bedroom for social rent and shared ownership with two- and three-bedroom market sale homes.

Planning permission has been given to Deeley Homes to complete its regeneration of the former Sydenham Industrial Estate in Leamington by building 15 new homes. Picture submitted.

Deeley will start the work at the site later this summer with its completion expected to be in early 2023 and 40 per cent of the the properties will be ‘affordable’ homes.

Eleanor Deeley, joint managing director of Deeley Group, said: “With the lack of supply a real concern for prospective homeowners across the country, we’re delighted to bring another round of homes to the market, including six affordable properties.”

“With people’s finances stretched to the limit due to a combination of factors, affordable housing is incredibly important – for first-time buyers, small families and those looking to downsize alike. As such, we’re pleased to once again be bringing new homes to Leamington.”

“It was important to us to reaffirm the commitment we first made to the local area in 2018 as part of our regeneration of the old Sydenham Industrial Estate, and we will be making improvements to key local infrastructure once again, as the fifteen new homes are brought to fruition.

“This sought-after location has excellent travel links to nearby towns and cities, as well as a range of desirable amenities and schooling options. We’re really looking forward to getting the build started and then showcasing the homes to interested parties upon completion.”