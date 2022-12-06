Grieving community comes together to continue raising money in memory of Warwick girl

A Christmas lights display, donation collections, homemade decorations sale and choir concert are among the activities which are supporting the JustGiving campaign set up by the parents of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh who died suddenly and unexpectedly in October.

A grieving community has come together to continue to raise money for two good causes in memory of a Warwick girl.

A Christmas lights display, donation collections, homemade decorations sale and choir concert are among the activities which are supporting the JustGiving campaign set up by the parents of 11-year-old Warwick Gates resident and Alcester Grammar School pupil Annabel Greenhalgh who died suddenly and unexpectedly in October.

The mother of one of Annabel's friends is also taking on the challenge of running three half-marathons to raise funds.

The lights display in Bishops Tachbrook in memory of Annabel Greenhalgh. Picture supplied.

Sharron Logan, a close friend of Annabel’s mother Josie, said the community had come together to “create a legacy for the beautiful and kind” youngster.

She added: “Annabel has been described as an inspiration to all and her untimely death has left a whole community grieving.

"Her parents have set up a just giving page in Annabel's memory for two charities close to their hearts.

“These are the Birmingham Children’s Hospital, where Annabel spent some considerable time over the years, and the Fluency Trust, which helped Annabel gain a renewed confidence after she developed a stammer during lockdown.”

The lights display can be found along Kingsley Road in Bishops Tachbrook.

There is a donation box outside Annabel's school friends have manned some of the stalls there and dressed up in character costumes while selling popcorn, teddies, lights and toys.

So far this has raised more than £550 for the cause.

Another close friend crocheted some Christmas tree decorations for the Christmas fete at Bishops Tachbrook Primary School which Annabel attended from the age of three.

The sale of the decorations, along with hats knitted by a member of staff at the school, raised more than £150.

The choir concert takes place at St Chad’s church in the village this evening (Tuesday December 6).

Details: 7pm - 8pm

Fundraising Christmas Performance by Tones of Tachbrook Village Choir.

Admission is £2 adults and £1 children.

There will be mince pies and Christmas drinks and treats.

The village’s Brownie group is also raising funds for the cause.

