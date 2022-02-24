Group launches campaign to create a safe cycleway to and from Kenilworth School site

Members of Pedal to Protect present their petition to Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright.

People in Kenilworth have launched a campaign for the creation of a safe cycleway to and from the new secondary school being built in the town.

Pedal to Protect, a group made up of youngsters and their families, has presented a petition with almost 2,000 signatures to Warwickshire County Council for the cycleway to be created.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group says it is frustrating for children in the town who want to help the council in its aims to tackle the climate emergency but can’t necessarily walk the distance to new school and don't have a safe route to ride their bicycles there as things stand either.

In a speech given to the council when then petition was presented, one of Pedal to Protect's campaigners, Isadora McAinsh, said: "Hopefully this petition collected by us young people shows there is a want and, more to the point, an undelivered need for cycling to be made safe in Kenilworth.

"Some will say there is lot of cost and effort involved - what is the point - very few children ride their bikes to school.

"However think of this another way - would you drive a car on a motorway if you knew it was going to end abruptly, enter into traffic travelling at least twice as fast as you and was not surfaced or maintained properly- no.

"Well it’s the same for children cycling to school. They need a cycleway that doesn’t abruptly end or enters into fast traffic -until you provide this how can you change the culture of travelling to school.?

"What is the point of providing 544 bike racks for the new building with the potential for 240 additional ones if you are not providing a way to get the bikes there?

"That is one in three people cycling to the school building but how are they getting there safely?

"Even if you cannot cycle this provision is needed to avoid our town reaching total gridlock in the future."

The group will now continue to campaign for the cycleway.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: “ The county council has an ambition to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations, and is committed to providing better and safer provision for walking and cycling, particularly for local journeys such as travelling to school.

"The council is working hard to seek funding, design schemes and deliver new walking and cycling infrastructure, in addition to supporting people to reduce their car use and become more confident in cycling.

“We are keen to work closely with families in Kenilworth on more detailed plans and local solutions.

"Meetings have already taken place about cycling opportunities and further discussions are planned, and we hope that Isadora and George will continue to be involved.