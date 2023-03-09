The Leamington Transformation Board is independently chaired but brings together members of Warwickshire County Council, the district council and Leamington Town Council to coordinate new development programmes, project funding bids and regeneration schemes.

A group leading projects to regenerate Leamington has been granted £50,000 of funding from Warwick District Council despite a question over whether it would be equitable.

Established in January 2022, a council report says the board has helped to instigate “25 or so projects spanning the town centre”.

The district’s funding will be supplemented by £10,000 from the town council and what is described as “in kind” support from professionals at the county council.

Green party leader Councillor Ian Davison (Leamington Brunswick) supported the plan but said questions had been raised from other parts of the district.

He said: “For this transformation board to be effective it needs to have some money to work with.

“I think the county officers have been excellent so far, they are worth a lot.

"I should note that some in my group said: 'That is very nice for you guys in Leamington but what about a Kenilworth transformation board?’

“I am sure everywhere else will be saying the same, whether Barford or anywhere else. It is something perhaps a future council will need to bear in mind in equity terms.”

District leader Councillor Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) replied: “That is a very fair point but I think in this council we have managed to spread our interest, I don’t feel there has been any one town that has got better attention than another, broadly.

“There are different interests and needs but I am hopeful the team in Kenilworth don’t think they have been hard done by because there has been quite a significant amount of investment.

“This is a big regeneration issue in Leamington and given Covid, where we have been, the complexities of our local government arrangements, I think this is a breakthrough opportunity for the town, but point made and understood. I hope you have been able to reassure the rest of your group.”

Meanwhile, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resources Councillor Richard Hales (Con, Kenilworth Abbey & Arden) called on the county to add to the pot.

“It is important that something like this is properly funded to ensure the members there, who are predominantly volunteers, are able to move things forward,” he said.

