Guide Dog puppy to be named in memory of Kenilworth's resident movie star Earl Cameron

A guide dog puppy is being named in memory of Kenilworth' s resident movie star Earl Cameron.

The Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group have successfully funded three guide dog puppies and have now started fundraising for puppy number four, to follow on from Abbey, Kite and Mr Darcy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guide Dog Mum Abbey gave birth to a litter of eight pups in August.

Earl Cameron on his 100th birthday

Kite is now a working Guide Dog and Mr Darcy is now with his puppy raiser.

This next puppy is to be named ‘Cameron’ in memory of actor and Kenilworth resident Earl Cameron.

Earl, who had long career as an actor, acted in more than 40 features including Thunderball with Sean Connery, The Interpreter with Sean Penn and Nicole Kidman, and Inception which featured Leonardo DiCaprio.

As one of the first ever black actors to star in a British film, he was credited with breaking the 'colour barrier' in the British film industry

Earl died in 2020 at the age of 102.

Earl’s family said they are delighted that a Guide Dog puppy is going to be named in his memory.

Over the last five years, the fundraising group have been supported by the community and are once again looking to raise money to help raise the £10,000 it costs to fund a dog from birth through its training to become a qualified Guide Dog.

Sue Bowden, co-ordinator at Kenilworth Guide Dogs fundraisers group, said: "We have already raised over £2,000 towards the £10,000 we need to sponsor this puppy and have been receiving really good support from local businesses and also a generous £500 donation from the Stoneleigh Male Voice Choir.