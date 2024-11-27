Guide Dogs training centre in Leamington is holding its Christmas Fair on Sunday

By Oliver Williams
Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:43 BST

The Guide Dogs Training Centre in Leamington is holding its Christmas fair on Sunday (December 1).

The event, taking place at the centre in Warwick New Road from 11am to 3pm, will also include a Christmas market, refreshments, a raffle, tombola, gifts and a Santa’s Grotto,

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children including a chance to meet some of the guide dogs at the kennels.

A poster for the event.

Santa’s Grotto is £3 per visit including a gift.

Overflow parking will be provided at Blythe Liggins’ offices nearby.

https://www.facebook.com/events/482672838097249

